Tornado Confirmed in Southwest Arkansas from Tuesday Night

A tornado that touched down in Oklahoma Tuesday night continued across the Arkansas border into Sevier County. The National Weather Service in Shreveport determined the tornado began in McCurtain County Oklahoma shortly after 10 PM Tuesday night and crossed into Sevier County passing just North of DeQueen, then crossing Highway 70 before lifting. The tornado was rated EF-2 with winds up to 125 MPH. The EF-2 damage was found on the Oklahoma portion of the track with EF-1 damage in Sevier County. The storm damaged several homes and caused widespread power outages.