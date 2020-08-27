Tornado Watch in effect for parts of central, southeast Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There is a low chance for a few spin-up tornadoes in Arkansas, particularly north and east of the center of the track as Laura heads through Arkansas.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of central and southeast Arkansas until 4 p.m. CDT. It is possible another watch could be issued later as Laura tracks farther north through the state.

Some of those cities under the current tornado watch include Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Arkadelphia, Stuttgart, Camden, Monticello & El Dorado.

