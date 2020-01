LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - FRIDAY, 5 AM Update: A strong storm system brings the threat for damaging wind, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday. Some wintry weather is also possible for parts of Northwest Arkansas Saturday morning.

TIMING: Scattered showers and some general thunderstorms move through Friday morning and afternoon. The storm threat increases Friday evening as a strong low pressure system and cold front move in from the west. A strong line of storms approaches the western half of the state after 6pm this evening. For the city of Little Rock, we expect the strongest storms midnight to 4am central. By 6am Saturday morning, the severe weather threat should be east of the state and over for Arkansas.