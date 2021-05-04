Tornado Watch issued for parts of south and southeast Arkansas until 6 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Tornado Watch has been issued for south and southeast Arkansas until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2021.

A cold front continues to move through central Arkansas today. Ahead of it, southerly winds and energy are in place. Storms may develop as the two air masses collide. Isolated strong and/or severe storms could form.

The greatest potential for severe storms remains across far south, southeast and east central Arkansas. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. However, tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out of the forecast.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts. Download the AST App now!