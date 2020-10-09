Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta A Major Hurricane Again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 PM Thursday Update– Hurricane Delta has strengthened today and now a major hurricane category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 MPH. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Delta could come close to category 4 strength over the Western Gulf by Friday morning. Some slight weakening is forecast before landfall Friday evening, but Delta will likely make landfall as a category 2 or category 3 hurricane.

The hurricane will likely make landfall in Southwest Louisiana, very close to where Hurricane Laura hit in late August as a category 4 hurricane.

Delta will weaken quickly after landfall and turn a bit more Northeast on Saturday, bringing the center close to The Arkansas Delta by Saturday afternoon as a weak tropical storm or tropical depression.

Impacts from Delta will increase starting Friday morning and last through early Sunday morning with Saturday being the main day we see the most impact.

Rain and wind will be the main concern with most activity occurring across the eastern 1/2 of the state. Because of the time of year that we are in, the agricultural community is harvesting and this is something they do not need.

Looking at rainfall a bit more in-depth, the highest totals should reside along and east of I-30 and US 67/167 corridors. Little Rock and areas immediately along those corridors will be right on the edge of a steep rain gradient. Any shift in Delta’s track will result in lower or even higher rainfall amounts. This is why the range is holding at 1 to 3 inches.

A flash flood watch may get issued for portions of far eastern and southeast Arkansas given the forecast amounts of 3 to 5 inches.

As mentioned above, the wind will be a factor as well. Wind speeds will pick up mainly on Saturday with sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph with one or two reporting sites near 40. Wind speeds will ease up Saturday evening.

The severe weather threat will be very low, since most of Arkansas will be on the Western side of the circulation with little instability for storms.