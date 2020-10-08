Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta inching closer to the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 6 AM Thursday Update– Hurricane Delta is continuing on its NW course through the Gulf of Mexico this morning. While it is still holding as a category two hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 100 MPH, it is forecast to briefly strengthen to a category three storm today before weakening as it nears landfall.

Speaking of landfall, Delta should do so on Friday afternoon somewhere along the western Louisiana Coastline and most likely near Lake Charles. If you recall, they were also impacted by Hurricane Laura just weeks ago.

After Delta makes landfall, it will weaken quickly which will help lessen the overall impacts for us here in Arkansas but keep in mind, we will still have some.

Impacts from Delta will increase starting Friday morning and last through early Sunday morning with Saturday being the main day we see the most impact.

Rain and wind will be the main concern with most activity occurring across the eastern 1/2 of the state. Because of the time of year that we are in, the agricultural community is harvesting and this is something they do not need.

Looking at rainfall a bit more in-depth, the highest totals should reside along and east of I-30 and US 67/167 corridors. Little Rock and areas immediately along those corridors will be right on the edge of a steep rain gradient. Any shift in Delta’s track will result in lower or even higher rainfall amounts. This is why the range is holding at 1 to 3 inches.

A flash flood watch may get issued for portions of far eastern and southeast Arkansas given the forecast amounts of 3 to 5 inches.

As mentioned above, the wind will be a factor as well. Wind speeds will pick up mainly on Saturday with sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph with one or two reporting sites near 40. Wind speeds will ease up Saturday evening.

Looking at some good news, the severe weather threat will be very low as the core stays just enough east for that problem to stay east of the Mississippi River.

10 PM WEDNESDAY UPDATE – Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico around 5:30 AM CDT Wednesday morning as a strong Category 2 with max sustained wind at 110mph. The storm has since weakened as it moved over the Yucatan, although winds have increased back to 90 MPH as of 10 PM Wednesday.

Some strengthening is forecast as it moves over the open Gulf tonight, and could again reach category 3 status Thursday or Friday morning.

Delta will turn North over the Gulf of Mexico as it moves around the western side of an upper level ridge over the Eastern Gulf and Florida. Wind shear is expected to increase somewhat as it moves over the Northern Gulf which could cause some weakening before landfall; however, Delta could still hit the Gulf Coast as a powerful hurricane by Friday. The current forecast shows Delta making landfall as a category 3 hurricane.

The most recent forecast track has stayed pretty much the same, with landfall most likely for Central or Western Louisiana late Friday.

Delta will weaken and turn northeast after landfall, but could still bring some very heavy rain well inland. Based on the current forecast track, heavy rain could impact eastern Arkansas Friday into Saturday with lighter rainfall amounts farther west. 3 to 5 inches of rain are possible for eastern and southeast Arkansas.

All should clear out late Saturday, and Sunday should stay mostly dry for Arkansas.