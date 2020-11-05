Eta forecast to track towards Florida by early next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eta made history Friday, October 30, 2020 when the tropical storm formed in the Caribbean Sea, making it the 28th named storm of the season – tying the record for most named storms in a single season set back in 2005.

Eta made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 140 mph, Tuesday afternoon just south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

Since that destructive landfall, Eta has been weakening as the core moves over high elevation across Central America, disrupting the overall storm structure but not before dumping severe feet of rainfall.

UNITED STATES IMPACTS: The latest forecast shows south Florida in the cone early next week with Eta maintaining tropical storm status.

Given the pattern that is forecast for Eta while near Florida it will be slow-moving. This means rainfall producing flooding will be the main concern with 10 to 15 inches forecast at this time.

This cone is likely to change with new advisories, so don’t bet on the exact path right now. However, residents of south Florida do need to watch this system very closely. It’s never a bad idea to prepare, well ahead of time.

The Arkansas Storm Team will continue to monitor Eta for changes in forecast strength, path and impacts to other locations later in time. Check back to this page for updates!