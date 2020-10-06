Hurricane Delta Continues to Strengthen. Will Reach the Gulf Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 PM Monday Update – Hurricane Delta strengthens this evening with winds increased to 80 MPH as of the 10 PM update from The National Hurricane Center. Additional strengthening is expected tonight as it moves over the very warm waters of the Northwest Caribbean.

Delta is forecast to approach The Yucatan Peninsula as a major hurricane (category 3) Wednesday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Delta will turn North over the Gulf as it moves around the Western side of an upper level ridge over the Eastern Gulf and Florida. Wind shear is expected to increase somewhat as it moves over the Northern Gulf which could cause some weakening before landfall, but Delta could still hit the Gulf Coast as a powerful hurricane by Friday. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast track, and Delta could make landfall anywhere from as far West as the Texas/Louisiana border to the Florida Gulf Coast. Much of the guidance Monday suggests that a landfall along The Louisiana Coast is most likely.

Delta will weaken and turn Northeast after landfall, but could still bring some very heavy rain well inland. Based on the current forecast track, heavy rain could get close to Southeast Arkansas, but much of the State would stay dry.

The highest rainfall totals coming from Delta will be east of Arkansas – this is based on the current forecast path. A shift in the path west will result in higher rainfall totals for Arkansas.Arkansas, especially East Arkansas, could get some rain from Delta Friday. Rainfall totals should generally be one inch or less in Arkansas, but far Southeast Arkansas may get over one inch.

Tropical Storm Gamma has weakened over The Southern Gulf and has been downgraded to a depression with winds of 35 MPH. The depression will likely dissipate over The Yucatan by tomorrow.