Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Zeta expected to make landfall Wednesday

Zeta is a high-end category one hurricane as of 7 a.m. CDT Wednesday. With winds of 90 mph, it is charging towards the Gulf Coast moving north at 17 mph.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for further strengthening of the hurricane before landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night. Zeta may become a category two hurricane with winds of 100 mph by Wednesday afternoon.

There is a chance, however, that the tropical system weakens before landfall as it moves into a higher wind shear environment. Regardless of its impacts, heavy rain, strong wind, flash flooding, storm surge, and isolated tornadoes remain a threat for the eastern Gulf Coast and Deep South.

For Arkansas, some tropical moisture will assist with rain development but that will be the only impact observed.

After landfall in the United States, Zeta will weaken and accelerate northeast as it merges with a cold front Thursday. Zeta will not have a direct impact on Arkansas, but some heavy rain is likely across Arkansas Wednesday associated with the cold front and a strong upper air disturbance.