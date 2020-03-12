Tracking Storms Thursday Night

The threat of severe weather returns late Thursday, ahead of another cold front approaching from the northwest. The timing of strong storm development will likely be during the mid-afternoon hours lasting overnight into Friday morning.

Again, the SPC is forecasting a SLIGHT risk for severe thunderstorms from southwest through central to northeast Arkansas Thursday. That means there is a 15% probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point shaded in yellow. Damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher will be the primary threat with some hail possible.