Tracking Storms Wednesday Morning & Afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The threat for severe weather will continue Wednesday until about 1 p.m, at which point the storm system will push into Mississippi. Damaging wind resulting in power lines and trees down was reported in Green Forrest, AR earlier this morning. Meanwhile, parts of northwest Arkansas received hail up to the size of a half dollar.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is forecasting a SLIGHT risk for severe thunderstorms across parts of central and east Arkansas Wednesday. That means there is a 15% probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point shaded in yellow. Damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher will be the primary threat with some hail possible.