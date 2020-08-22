2 Tropical Storms Likely to Enter the Gulf Next Week. Both Could Become Hurricanes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- At 10 PM CDT Friday, the National Hurricane Center updated its tropical forecast showing two systems that are likely to reach the Gulf by early next week.

Tropical Storm Laura: Laura remains somewhat disorganized tonight, and little strengthening is expected over the next couple of days as it moves over land areas. The forecast track has been shifted somewhat South, which means more land interaction is likely. This will slow the strengthening of Laura, or even cause weakening if it moves over the mountainous terrain of The Dominican Republic. Some strengthening is then possible over the Gulf where it is expected to become a hurricane. Even though the Gulf is very warm, upper winds will be somewhat unfavorable for much additional strengthening due to wind shear and potential interaction with Tropical Storm Marco.

Tropical Storm Marco: Tropical Depression 14 strengthened into Tropical Storm Marco Friday night with winds of 39 MPH.

Marco is expected to move over the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and enter the Gulf Sunday.

Marco could become a hurricane over the Gulf early next week, but increasing wind shear and interaction with Laura may weaken the system before landfall, which is now projected to be on Tuesday.

Forecast confidence is rather low at this time due to factors including land interaction and close proximity of the systems to each other.

One thing is for certain, both of these systems need to be watched. The current forecast has both of these systems becoming hurricanes and making landfall as one early next week.

Arkansas weather will be influenced by these systems but impacts appear low at this time. The main concern will be some potentially heavy rainfall by later next week.

This is not the first time that we’ve had two tropical cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time but it has been a few years since it happened.

Only two other times in history have we had two storms of at least tropical storm strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. According to records, the first time was September of 1933 and again in June of 1959.