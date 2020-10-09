Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta Approaching Louisiana Gulf Coast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 3 PM Friday Update– Hurricane Delta has weakened a little over the Northwest Gulf with maximum winds of 105 MPH, making Delta a category 2 hurricane. Some additional weakening is possible before landfall, but Delta will likely make landfall as a category 2 hurricane in Southwest Louisiana this evening

Delta will likely make landfall near Lake Charles, LA, very close to where Hurricane Laura hit in late August as a category 4 hurricane.

It will weaken quickly after landfall and turn a bit more northeast on Saturday, bringing the center close to the Arkansas Delta Saturday afternoon as a tropical depression.

The heaviest rain and strongest wind are likely over southeast Arkansas Saturday morning and afternoon. Because of the time of year that we are in, the agricultural community is harvesting, and this is something they do not need.

Looking at rainfall a bit more in-depth, the highest totals should reside along and east of I-30 and US 67/167 corridors. Little Rock and areas immediately along those corridors will be right on the edge of a steep rain gradient. Any shift in Delta’s track will result in lower or even higher rainfall amounts. This is why the range is holding at 1 to 3 inches for central Arkansas. Southeast Arkansas could get 3 to 5 inches.

A flash flood watch has been issued for most of southeast Arkansas Friday evening through Saturday.

As mentioned above, the wind will be a factor as well. Wind speeds will pick up mainly on Saturday with sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph with one or two reporting sites near 40. Wind speeds will ease up Saturday evening.

The severe weather threat will be very low, since most of Arkansas will be on the western side of the circulation with little instability for storms.