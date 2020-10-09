Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall Along the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Heavy Rains Expected for Parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 7 PM Friday Update– Hurricane Delta weakens as it moves inland, now category 1 hurricane with 90 MPH as of 7 PM. Hurricane Delta made landfall just East of Cameron, LA about 6 PM Friday evening as category 2 hurricane with maximum winds estimated at 100 MPH. This is very close to where Hurricane Laura made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in August. Maximum winds have decreased to 100 MPH, making Delta a category 2 hurricane.

Delta will rapidly weaken after landfall and turn a bit more northeast on Saturday, bringing the center close to the Arkansas Delta Saturday afternoon as a weak tropical storm or tropical depression.

The heaviest rain and strongest wind are likely over southeast Arkansas Saturday morning and afternoon. Because of the time of year that we are in, the agricultural community is harvesting, and this is something they do not need.

Looking at rainfall a bit more in-depth, the highest totals should reside along and east of I-30 and US 67/167 corridors. Little Rock and areas immediately along those corridors will be right on the edge of a steep rain gradient. Any shift in Delta’s track will result in lower or even higher rainfall amounts. This is why the range is holding at 1 to 3 inches for central Arkansas. Southeast Arkansas could get 3 to 5 inches.

A flash flood watch has been issued for most of southeast Arkansas Friday evening through Saturday.

As mentioned above, the wind will be a factor as well. Wind speeds will pick up mainly on Saturday with sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph with one or two reporting sites near 40. Wind speeds will ease up Saturday evening.

The severe weather threat will be very low, since most of Arkansas will be on the western side of the circulation with little instability for storms.