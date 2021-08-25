Tracking the tropics: Monitoring disturbance in the Caribbean

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday Update – As of Wednesday, we continue to monitor a disturbance moving west over the Caribbean Sea. Based on the latest upper-level patterns, there is support for an eventual northwest track and strengthening.

If this forecast holds out, which is likely, this tropical disturbance will be entering the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Once in the Gulf, there is some discrepancy, which is expected this far out, what this tropical disturbance will do. While there may be some disagreement on particular features, one part of the forecast that is confident/consistent is that U.S. impact is likely.

Data suggests that a Texas or Louisiana landfall is possible but we are days away from any possibility of narrowing down that range.

One other thing to mention is that an impact on Arkansas weather looks possible at this point as well. Because of this, the Arkansas Storm Team will be monitoring the situation and keeping you informed as new data arrives.

Any impact on Arkansas, if it occurs, would take place during the first half of next week. Again, we are too far out to list what those impacts would be so stayed tuned.