2 Tropical Storms Likely to Enter the Gulf. Both Forecast to Become Hurricanes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- At 10 AM CDT Saturday, the National Hurricane Center updated its tropical forecast showing two systems that are likely to reach the Gulf by early next week.

Tropical Storm Laura: Laura remains somewhat disorganized with winds of 40 MPH this morning despite a large blow up over thunderstorm activity mainly East of the center, and little strengthening is expected over the next couple of days as it interacts with land areas. This will slow the strengthening of Laura, or even cause weakening if it moves over the mountainous terrain of The Dominican Republic. Some strengthening is then possible over the Gulf where it is expected to become a hurricane. Even though the Gulf is very warm, upper winds will be somewhat unfavorable for much additional strengthening due to wind shear and potential interaction with Tropical Storm Marco.

Tropical Storm Marco: Tropical Storm Marco is intensifying quickly in the Northwest Caribbean with winds up to 65 MPH

Marco is now forecast to miss the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, which means more intensification is likely in the short term, and the storm will likely become a hurricane tonight.

Marco is forecast to become a hurricane over the Gulf Sunday, but increasing wind shear and interaction with Laura may weaken the system before landfall, which is now projected to be on Tuesday.

Forecast confidence is rather low at this time due to factors including land interaction and close proximity of the systems to each other.

One thing is for certain, both of these systems need to be watched. The current forecast has both of these systems becoming hurricanes and making landfall as one early next week.

Arkansas weather will be influenced by these systems but impacts appear low at this time. The main concern will be some potentially heavy rainfall by later next week.

This is not the first time that we’ve had two tropical cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time but it has been a few years since it happened.

Only two other times in history have we had two storms of at least tropical storm strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. According to records, the first time was September of 1933 and again in June of 1959.