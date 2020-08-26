Hurricane Laura Strengths- Arkansas Impacts Expected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 PM CDT Tuesday Update – Hurricane Laura strengthening in the Gulf. Maximum winds 90 MPH. Likely to become a category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning.

Laura is likely to intensify quickly over very warm Gulf of Mexico waters Wednesday morning, potentially reaching category 3 status before landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Laura is forecast to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border, likely between Beaumont, TX and Lake Charles, LA.

After making landfall, Laura will move Northward into Arkansas by early Thursday evening. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding the path of Laura through Arkansas. .

With the latest data this evening, there are still a couple of possibilities in terms of impacts. We can now isolate our weather scenario down to two options.





Option 1: If the core of Laura tracks more central (core moving right through central Arkansas) that would place higher rainfall amounts for central & eastern sections of the state. Severe weather would be possible for the eastern 1/2 of the state.

Option 2: If the core tracks more along the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line, that would place higher rainfall amounts over western 1/2 of state with severe weather being possible anywhere in Arkansas.

Arkansas Impacts:

Even with two options, there are still key points of the forecast in which we have high confidence.

The main time frame of when we will be dealing with Laura will be Thursday through Friday morning.

Regardless of options above, rainfall will be likely but the exact placement of where those highest rainfall totals will be is not set in stone yet. Anywhere from 2-6 inches looks likely. Isolated amounts up to 8 inches could be possible.

Severe weather is likely across parts of Arkansas. A few isolated tornadoes, wind gusts as high as 50 mph and possibly higher, and even flooding are all a concern.

Please check back often for updates as this forecast evolves. For an in-depth video, CLICK HERE.