Hurricane Laura Strengthening- Arkansas Impacts Expected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 4 PM CDT Tuesday Update – Hurricane Laura strengthening in the Gulf. Maximum winds 80 MPH. Forecast track shifted slightly West.

Laura is likely to intensify quickly over very warm Gulf of Mexico waters tonight and Wednesday, potentially reaching category 3 status before landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Laura is forecast to make landfall, at this time, anywhere from as far west as Houston, Texas to east of Lake Charles, Louisiana late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

After making landfall, Laura’s core has the potential to move right over Arkansas. However, as of Tuesday morning, there is still about a 220-mile range of where the core could track while moving inland based on the width of the forecast cone.





With the latest data this morning, even with there still being a 220-mile range of where the center of Laura could track, we can now isolated our weather scenario down to two options.

Option 1: If the core of Laura tracks more central (core moving right through central Arkansas) that would place higher rainfall amounts for central & eastern sections of the state. Severe weather would be possible for the eastern 1/2 of the state.

Option 2: If the core tracks more along the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line, that would place higher rainfall amounts over western 1/2 of state with severe weather being possible anywhere in Arkansas.

Arkansas Impacts:

Even with two options, there are still key points of the forecast in which we have high confidence.

The main time frame of when we will be dealing with Laura will be Thursday through Friday morning.

Regardless of options above, rainfall will be likely but the exact placement of where those highest rainfall totals will be is not set in stone yet. Anywhere from 2-5 inches looks likely. Isolated amounts over 7 inches could be possible.

Severe weather is likely across parts of Arkansas. A few isolated tornadoes, wind gusts as high as 50 mph and possibly higher, and even flooding are all a concern.

