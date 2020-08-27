Hurricane Laura About to Make Landfall as Catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane. Tropical Storm Force Conditions in Arkansas Thursday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 PM CDT Wednesday Update – As of 10 PM. CDT, Laura is approaching The Louisiana Gulf Coast as a Category 4 Hurricane with winds up to 150 mph. Laura will make landfall early Thursday morning along the Gulf Coast near Sabine Pass. Extreme storm surge flooding will inundate a large portion of Southern Louisiana. Storm surge may exceed 20 feet.

Hurricane Laura will rapidly weaken after landfall, but may remain a hurricane all the way into Northwest Louisiana, before weakening to a tropical storm as it moves into Arkansas Thursday afternoon. Laura moves across Central Arkansas Thursday night, still likely at tropical storm strength. Laura weakens to a depression with maximum winds less than 39 MPH Friday as it moves through Northeast Arkansas and out of the State by early Friday evening.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of South Arkansas with sustained winds greater than 39 MPH and gusts to 60 MPH.

Strong wind gusts up to 50 MPH will be possible for parts of Central Arkansas by Thursday evening as the center approaches.

Heavy rainfall will be likely along and to the East of the track of the storm. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with locally heavier amounts will be possible through Friday.

Due to the high rainfall totals in the forecast, the National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of central Arkansas until 7 p.m. Friday.

To review flooding safety plans, make your own or learn more about the nature of flash flooding, click HERE.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible with some of the rain bands, especially on the Northeast side of the circulation. Tornadoes associated with tropical systems are typically brief and weak, although stronger tornadoes can occasionally be possible.

The combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds could lead to trees and/or power lines coming down. We will likely see power outages across the state Thursday into Friday. Make sure you have your NOAA Weather Radios turned on and gather flash lights should your home lose power. Keeping extra batteries on standby and charging mobile devices is also a good idea.

Please check back often for updates as this forecast evolves. For an in-depth video, CLICK HERE.