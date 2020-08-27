Hurricane Laura Explodes Into Catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warnings Parts of Arkansas. Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts Likely.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Storm Team will be giving an update at 8 p.m. on the local impact Hurricane Laura will have on the Natural State.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 4 PM CDT Wednesday Update – As of 4 PM. CDT, Hurricane Laura was upgraded to a Category 4 Hurricane with winds up to 145 mph. Overnight, the tropical system continued rapidly intensifying, developing a defined eye-wall with strong winds. Strengthening of the hurricane is still likely before landfall late Wednesday night. . Laura is forecast to make landfall as a MAJOR HURRICANE. Regardless of the category number, this will still be a very strong storm that results in possibly catastrophic damage to the northwestern Gulf of Mexico bringing extreme winds, high storm surge and flash flooding.

Tropical storm warnings stretch into southwest Arkansas, while a tropical storm watch includes parts of south central Arkansas through Thursday.

There has been very little change to the potential path of Laura coming through Arkansas Thursday into Friday. The timing still looks to be that the core of Laura will start pushing into southwest Arkansas Thursday late afternoon. Rainbands may extend into the state before that, however, the greatest impacts will be felt when the center of rotation arrives in the state. From Thursday late afternoon to Friday afternoon, Laura will be impacting the Natural State.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Oklahoma has outlined an area of MARGINAL (5%) and SLIGHT (15%) risk for severe weather in Arkansas Thursday extending into Friday. Any tropical system moving over land is capable of producing severe weather with not only flash flooding and damaging wind a threat, but there is also the possibility for tornadoes to form. As rain bands swirl over land, the friction at the surface can sometimes lead to brief areas of rotation that produce weak tornadoes. While there is not a high chance for tornadic development, we cannot completely rule them out of the forecast. It’s also important to note that these tropical tornadoes are very hard to predict as to where they will form. They will likely be weak and short-lived.

Our greatest concern in Arkansas, however, will be excessive rainfall. Much of central Arkansas, well almost the entire state actually, has a MODERATE risk for excessive rainfall Thursday. The area shaded in red lines up almost perfectly with the highest forecast rainfall totals. Three to five inches of rain will be possible across central Arkansas with localized higher amounts up to seven inches.

Due to the high rainfall totals in the forecast, the National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of central Arkansas until 7 p.m. Friday.

The combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds could lead to trees and/or power lines coming down. We will likely see power outages across the state Thursday into Friday. Make sure you have your NOAA Weather Radios turned on and gather flash lights should your home lose power. Keeping extra batteries on standby and charging mobile devices is also a good idea.

10 PM CDT Tuesday Update – Hurricane Laura strengthening in the Gulf. Maximum winds 90 MPH. Likely to become a category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning.

Laura is likely to intensify quickly over very warm Gulf of Mexico waters Wednesday morning, potentially reaching category 3 status before landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Laura is forecast to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border, likely between Beaumont, TX and Lake Charles, LA.

After making landfall, Laura will move Northward into Arkansas by early Thursday evening. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding the path of Laura through Arkansas. .

With the latest data this evening, there are still a couple of possibilities in terms of impacts. We can now isolate our weather scenario down to two options.





Option 1: If the core of Laura tracks more central (core moving right through central Arkansas) that would place higher rainfall amounts for central & eastern sections of the state. Severe weather would be possible for the eastern 1/2 of the state.

Option 2: If the core tracks more along the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line, that would place higher rainfall amounts over western 1/2 of state with severe weather being possible anywhere in Arkansas.

Arkansas Impacts:

Even with two options, there are still key points of the forecast in which we have high confidence.

The main time frame of when we will be dealing with Laura will be Thursday through Friday morning.

Regardless of options above, rainfall will be likely but the exact placement of where those highest rainfall totals will be is not set in stone yet. Anywhere from 2-6 inches looks likely. Isolated amounts up to 8 inches could be possible.

Severe weather is likely across parts of Arkansas. A few isolated tornadoes, wind gusts as high as 50 mph and possibly higher, and even flooding are all a concern.

Please check back often for updates as this forecast evolves. For an in-depth video, CLICK HERE.