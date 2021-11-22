Traveling for Thanksgiving? Wednesday is the better day, rainy & chilly Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thanksgiving week starts off sunny & dry, but Thursday will be a rainy one. While rain may not be appealing to many, there is a positive way to look at this. Severe weather nor winter weather will be included with Thursday’s forecast package.

The weather should be fine for traveling anywhere across Arkansas Wednesday. A cold front approaches Arkansas from the northwest late Wednesday, bringing rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday night for northwest Arkansas and for the rest of the state on Thursday.

Temperature-wise we’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will vary depending on where the cold front is located as it travels through the state on Thanksgiving Day.









Showers and a possible rumble of thunder continue into Thanksgiving morning and afternoon. Rain should clear out of Arkansas by Thursday evening.

Cooler temperatures settle in quickly behind the front. Temperatures on Thursday will vary across the state depending on the location of the front. Out ahead of the front, temperatures should warm to the upper 50s with a few low 60s across the southeast half of the state. Behind the front, temperatures may only reach the lower 50s before cooling into the 40s across the northwest portions of the state by the afternoon.

Friday into the weekend will be sunny & dry with mornings staying in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s.

