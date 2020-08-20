Tropical Depression 13 Forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. The depression has winds of 35 MPH as of 11 PM EDT Wednesday night, but it is likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Laura by later this week. The system is forecast to approach The Bahamas by the weekend, and could threaten Florida by early next week. The system could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week, but there is considerable uncertainty. The system is expected to strengthen, and could be close to hurricane strength by the weekend.