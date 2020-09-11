Tropical Depression 19 Forms near South Florida. Forecast to Become Tropical Storm in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Tropical Depression 19 Friday afternoon. It is forecast to reach the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and strengthen into a tropical storm.

The system will likely move slowly across the Eastern and Central Gulf of Mexico next week with heavy rains likely along the Gulf Coast. Some strengthening is likely, the system could become a hurricane before landfall. There is still much uncertainty regarding the forecast track, but landfall appears most likely on Tuesday along the Gulf Coast.

Tropical moisture associated with the system may spread into Arkansas by the middle of next week, although the amount of rain will be highly dependant on the eventual track of the system.