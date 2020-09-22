Tropical Depression Beta Will Bring More Rain to Arkansas as it Moves Northeast

Tropical Depression Beta will continue to move slowly northeast from southeast Texas across Louisiana and northeastward over the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph but expected to decrease even further as Beta weakens to a remnant area of low pressure late Wednesday night but locally heavy rainfall will continue to be an issue along and near its track through the rest of this week.
Rainfall so far today from Beta has been heaviest across parts of west and south Arkansas where a few amounts have been as high as 1-2″+. With tropical moisture continuing to move into Arkansas through Thursday, additional rainfall totals of 2-4″ are possible across south Arkansas with 1-2″ west and central with less than 1″ expected north.