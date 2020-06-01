Tropical Depression Three Forms in The Southwest Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico on the first day of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center began advisories at 4 PM Monday afternoon. TD3 is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm with winds of greater than 39 MPH within the next day or two, however it will not move very much. If it strengthens into a tropical storm it will be named Cristobal. The National Hurricane Center Forecasts that the system will move slowly in the Southern Bay of Campeche, before potentially taking a turn toward the North over the weekend.

The is considerable uncertainty regarding the forecast track, with some of the guidance taking the storm into Central America as opposed to a Northward motion later in the week. Those along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of the system, although any impacts to the Gulf Coast will likely hold off until at least the weekend or early next week.

If the storm does move Northward, there may be some heavy rain potential for Arkansas next week depending on the track.