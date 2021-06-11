Tropical development possible for western Gulf Of Mexico June 14th-18th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As head into the week of, June 14th-18th of 2021, we will be keeping a close eye on the western region of the Gulf of Mexico within the Bay of Campeche.

Right now it is only a 20% chance of development. There is a pattern in place in this area that would encourage tropical formation which is the reason why this needs to be watched.

If successful, a tropical system could form and work its way towards Texas and/or Louisiana coastlines.

Keep in mind we still have time and development may not happen but we will be watching it as it could eventually impact Arkansas weather.

