Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic Ocean, continues strengthening

The fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Saturday afternoon several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. At the time of its naming, Tropical Storm Dorian had wind speeds of 40 mph and consisted of a cluster of rain and thunderstorms.

By Sunday afternoon, Dorian continued to strengthen with maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph. The system is moving west at 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to stay at tropical storm strength as it passes over the Lesser Antilles in the next 48 hours. By Wednesday, it may reach category 1 hurricane criteria with winds of at least 74 mph as it nears the Caribbean Sea.

Past Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center forecasts that Dorian will likely weaken – that is several days away from occurring. The forecast track and timing are subject to change as the system continues to grow in strength. It is far too early to tell if this tropical system will have any impact on the continental United States.