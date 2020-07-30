Tropical Storm Isaias Could Become the 2nd Hurricane of the Season. Threatens U.S. East Coast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) is moving over The Dominican Republic this evening and will emerge back over water near The Bahamas tonight.

As of 5 PM EDT Thursday, Isaias has a sustained wind speed of 60 mph and is moving to the Northwest at 20 mph.

The National Hurricane Center now indicates Isaias potentially becoming a hurricane on Saturday as it nears the Florida Coast. Most guidance keeps the center of the storm offshore from Florida, but the coast is still in the cone of uncertainty, so a Florida landfall is still possibility. The storm will turn more Northerly over the weekend ahead of a cold front. Isaias will then threaten the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic by early next week as it accelerates Northeast ahead of the front. The timing of the front will be important in determining how fast Isaias makes the turn North

A tropical storm warning is in effect for The Bahamas and a tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Florida East Coast.