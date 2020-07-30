Tropical Storm Isaias Forms in the Caribbean

Little Rock – The tropical disturbance that has moved into the Caribbean is Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) as of 11 PM EDT.

The storm is forecast to move over The Dominican Republic and Haiti Thursday, then toward Cuba and The Bahamas Friday. The storm then threatens Florida by the weekend.

The storm will likely strengthen somewhat, but proximity to land is a limiting factor for intensification. If the center moves right over The Dominican Republic, the circulation will be disrupted and weakening would occur. The National Hurricane Center does not forecast Isaias to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida. It is possible Isaias could become a hurricane if stays farther East and away from the Florida Peninsula. It may then threaten the Mid-Atlantic Coast by early next week.

Guidance has trended away from Isaias potentially moving into the Gulf, but that scenario cannot be completely ruled out, especially if the system is significantly weakened by land. This forecast is subject to change. Check back to this page for more updates.