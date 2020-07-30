Tropical Storm Isaias – Thursday Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Last night, the much-watched tropical activity that is now moving over the Greater Antilles strengthened into a tropical storm and was given the name Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).

As of Thursday morning, Isaias has a sustained wind speed of 60 mph and is moving to the northwest at 20 mph.

Based on the latest forecast guidance, Isaias could intensify a bit more and become a high end tropical storm with sustained wind speeds around 70 mph.

While wind and rain will likely be felt across areas of Florida and other parts of the Eastern Seaboard, the forecast track shows the stronger side of the storm (right side of forward motion), staying out at sea.

As you can see with the timestamps, we are still a few more days out from any U.S. impact so make sure to check back for updates and new information comes in about Isaias.