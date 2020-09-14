Tropical Storm Sally to make landfall as a hurricane along Gulf Coast this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 7 PM CDT Sunday – Tropical Storm Sally formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, just off the western coast of Florida Saturday afternoon with winds initially up to 40 mph. By Sunday evening, it had strengthened over the central Gulf with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are now predicting further intensification due to low wind shear and warm Gulf waters. Sally will likely become a hurricane before making landfall along far south/southeast Louisiana Tuesday.

Hurricane warnings have been issued along much of Louisiana and southern Mississippi’s coastlines. Tropical storm warnings extend further east along Alabama’s coastline and the western part of the Florida panhandle. Mandatory evacuations have already been issued in some parts of Louisiana ahead of the storm.

While tropical storm to hurricane force winds will be possible along the central Gulf Coast, storm surge and isolated tornadoes will also be a concern. One of the biggest threats in the area, however, is immense rainfall leading to a high flooding threat. Through Friday night, parts of the Gulf Coast could pick up anywhere from 5-10 inches of rain, with higher rainfall totals possible as Sally stalls out over the area.

Sally will be slow to move after making landfall Tuesday. A cold front pushing from Arkansas southward Sunday and Monday will eventually clash with this tropical system. As the front stalls, it will limit Sally’s motion, resulting in a prolonged period of rainfall.

Unlike the last hurricane to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline this season (Laura), Sally will not have any major impacts on Arkansas. Outward spiraling moisture from the system will make its way into the Natural State Tuesday through Thursday. Isolated to scattered showers and/or storms may develop locally.

Rainfall totals in Arkansas through Friday will not be too impressive (based on current forecast of Sally and its forecasted path). Most locations will pick up less than an inch of rain. Higher rainfall totals will be seen in far east Arkansas, but still, less than two inches are in the forecast.

