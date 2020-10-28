Zeta Strengthening Over Gulf. Likely to Become a Hurricane Again Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Zeta is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico tonight, and likely will regain hurricane strength Wednesday morning. Winds have increased to 70 MPH as of 10 PM according to The National Hurricane Center.

Zeta’s opportunity for strengthening will be short lived as it moves over cooler water within an environment of increasing wind shear as it reaches the Northern Gulf Wednesday. These conditions may cause Zeta to stop strengthening and possibly weaken before landfall. Zeta is forecast to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm Wednesday night along the Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Zeta will weaken and accelerate northeast as it merges with a cold front Thursday. Zeta will not have a direct impact on Arkansas, but some heavy rain is likely across Arkansas Wednesday associated with the cold front and a strong upper air disturbance.