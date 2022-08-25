LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the beginning of hurricane season has been relitevly quiet, usually hurricane season does not peak until mid-September.

Tropical Climatology

However, as we near the end of August, the lack of hurricanes so far in the Atlantic is becoming a bit uncommon.

As of August 25th, it was been 324 days without a hurricane in the Atlantic. The last hurricane was Sam in 2021. Sam was a hurricane through October 5th before transitioning back into an extratropical cyclone.

So far, this is the 7th longest stretch without a hurricane in the Atlantic. However, if this trend continues, this stretch will likely continue to climb the list.

Hurricane statistics for 2022

As the end of August nears, a few spots in the tropics have begun to heat up. There are two areas that deserve watching within the next week. While these two areas are ones to watch, their chances of development are generally low.

The first area is currently near the Windward Islands. In the next 48 hours, it has a 0% chance of development, and only a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Tropical wave to watch #1

The other area to watch is currently located in the eastern tropical Atlantic. This tropical wave also has a relatively low chance of development. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance in the next 5 days.

Tropical wave to watch #2

Hurricane season lasts until November 30th, so there is still time for more storms to form. So far there have only been three named storms this season, none of which have become hurricanes.

According to data from NOAA, on average by August 22nd there are 5 named storms and one hurricane. By September 1st on average, there is a major hurricane, meaning a category 3 or higher.

If August passes without a named storm, this will be the first time this has happened since 1997.

2022 Hurricane Names

As of early August, NOAA has forecast a 60% probability of an above-average season. They expected between 14-20 named storms this season, with 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on the conditions of the tropics.