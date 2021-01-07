Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of northwest Arkansas through Thursday evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 9AM Thursday Update – Northwest and west Arkansas received heavy, wet snow Thursday morning. Newton County in northwest Arkansas has seen the highest totals as of 9am cst this morning with 7″ of snow observed there. Other parts across west and northwest Arkansas have seen 1-3″ of snow”.

Lurton, Arkansas (Newton County). Photo Credit: Stan Taylor

A Winter Storm Warning (white) is in effect for parts of north Arkansas where 3-5″ of snow will be possible. Up to 6″ are possible over 2,000′. Outside this Winter Storm Warning, there is a Winter Weather Advisory (purple) where 1-3″ of snow are possible. The advisory includes: Fayetteville, Bentonville, Mountain Home, Clinton, Russellville, Clarksville, Mena, Waldron, Paris and Booneville. The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to Montgomery and Yell Counties including: Mount Ida, Mount Nebo, Danville and Dardanelle.

Most precipitation is in the form of cold rain, but some snow sticks around to our north through the rest of Thursday morning and afternoon. Any lingering rain and snow will move out after Thursday evening. All in all, Little Rock could see around 0.5-1″ of rain with southwest Arkansas seeing 1-3″.

The second storm system coming this weekend continues to be tricky to forecast as models are in disagreement about what exactly will happen, dependent on the track of an area of low pressure.

GFS – American Model – Track and position of low Sunday, January 10, 2021

ECMWF – European Model – Track and position of low Monday, January 11, 2021

If the low stays offshore, most precipitation will stay south of Arkansas with a chance at a rain snow mix across parts of east Texas and northern Louisiana. If the low moves farther north, precipitation could spread into Arkansas on Sunday. Precipitation would likely be in the form of a rain snow mix with marginally cold temperatures in place.



This forecast will be fine-tuned in the next coming days. Please check back for updates from the Arkansas Storm Team.