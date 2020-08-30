Unsettled weather will continue Sunday and into the new work week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we continue through the remainder of this weekend and into next week, our weather pattern will remain unsettled for several days thanks to a wave of disturbances that will be moving over the area.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast each day but strong to severe storms possible especially for Sunday and Monday.





Damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall causing localized flash flooding would be main concerns.

Isolated large hail cannot be ruled out.

Better weather looks to make an attempt to arrive for Labor Day weekend but we will need to watch how the next few days shape up for confidence to increase in this pattern.