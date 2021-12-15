Very low severe weather threat Wednesday night & Thursday

As a cold front approaches Arkansas Wednesday night, a line of thunderstorms will likely form in Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma that will move into Northwest Arkansas before Midnight.

These storms may be strong and marginally severe. This is a very low-end severe weather possibility with a risk of brief 58-60 mph wind gusts and minimally large hail up to 1″ in diameter.



The cold front will push through most of the Ozarks Thursday and south of the front there will be a very low-end severe weather possibility Thursday afternoon in Central and Southwest Arkansas with a risk of 58-60 mph wind gusts and minimally large hail up to 1″ in diameter.