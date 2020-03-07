Warm & Wet Winter for Arkansas

Winter 2019-2020 in Arkansas was mild and wet, which probably comes as no surprise. Temperatures in Arkansas were warmer than normal across all parts of Arkansas for December through February. Temperatures across the State averaged 3.3 degrees warmer than average, with all parts of the State reporting above average temperatures. Northeast Arkansas was warmest relative to normal with temperatures 4 degrees above average. This Winter was the 8th warmest on record for Eastern and Northeast Arkansas. Central Arkansas had the 17th warmest Winter on record. Seasonal records go back 125 years.

Rainfall was also above average for much of the State. Rainfall averaged 2.20″ more rainfall than normal across the State. Rainfall was heaviest across Southeast Arkansas, where rainfall averaged more than 5 inches above average for the Winter season