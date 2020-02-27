Weather Radio Wednesdays coming

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - On February 27, 2018, a heavy rainfall event started in west Arkansas, making its way into central and east Arkansas through March 1. Rain totals ranged from four to almost eight inches.

Because this weather event occurred over three days, the ground became too saturated to allow absorption of the rainwater. Flooding and flash flooding occurred as a result of the prolonged rainfall, leading to the closure of local roads and state highways.