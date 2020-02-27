Weather Radio Wednesdays coming

The Arkansas Storm Team will be visiting Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in March and early April to get you ready for severe weather season. You can purchase your Midland Weather Radio at the store and, this year, you’ll have the additional option of purchasing your Midland Weather Radio on Academy’s website and get free shipping and free batteries (on the desktop model only) with a special promo code (just look for the link on the KARK Weather page beginning March 1). We’ll program both new and old radios while you wait! We’re calling it Weather Radio Wednesdays. Here are the locations we’ll be at this year–we’ll see you there:
March 4 4-7pm
Academy Sport + Outdoors
11400 W Markham St
Little Rock
March 11 4-7pm
Academy Sport + Outdoors
1260 S Amity Rd
Conway
March 18 4-7pm
Academy Sport + Outdoors
6100 Warden Rd
North Little Rock
April 1 4-7pm
Academy Sport + Outdoors
20790 I-30 North
Benton