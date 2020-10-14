Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds
Beebe teacher back in classroom after fighting for her position
Video
Property taxes due Thursday
Video
Local beer producer donating hand sanitizer to polling sites around Arkansas
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
NCAA will vote in January to change NIL, transfer rules
Top Stories
Dodgers score record 11 runs in 1st inning vs Braves in NLCS
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban, AD test positive for COVID-19
Video
The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Evening Forecast Update
Weather Headlines
Posted:
Oct 14, 2020 / 06:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2020 / 06:08 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Jury sentenced Tacori Mackrell in Conway kidnapping, murder case
Video
Jonesboro man arrested for allegedly producing child pornography
‘Terroristic acts’ becoming trend in Little Rock
Man robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock while trying to buy a laptop from Facebook
Maumelle police searching for woman accused of taking clothes from laundromat
Video