Weekend winter storm: Here’s how much snow to expect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- THURSDAY UPDATE – The forecast is still on track for a winter storm to impact the region this weekend.

The timing of the storm will be from Saturday morning until Sunday morning. Saturday morning the storm will start as an all rain event. Temperatures will be too warm to support snow early in the day.

The rain will begin to transition into snow Saturday afternoon. For the Little Rock metro, the change-over will not happen until after sunset. The majority of any snow accumulation will occur during the nighttime hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The snow will be out of the state by noon Sunday.

The accumulations will range widely across the state. North and northeastern Arkansas will see the most with more than 6″ possible. 3-6″ is expected for northwest Arkansas and in parts of east Arkansas as far south as Cleveland county. Ouachita mountains will also see from 3-6″. Here in central Arkansas and along the Arkansas River valley there will be much less, 1-3″. Across southern Arkansas will see the least with just a dusting exepected.

The snow will be wet, heavy, and slushy. The biggest impact to travel will be Sunday morning. There will be sunshine with temperatures in the 40s that will help to melt some of the snow. By the Monday morning commute, most roadways should be clear.

Be sure to check back for updates this week as adjustments are made to the forecast.

