Winter storm arrives this weekend: Here’s the latest

A strong low-pressure system will pull in colder air this weekend. While mostly cold rain is expected by Saturday morning, it will transition to snow by Saturday afternoon for most of the Natural state.

Several inches of snow is likely for northern parts of the state, with accumulating snow possible here in central Arkansas.

There are a few factors making this forecast a bit harder to nail down. Right now our confidence is not high enough to make a snow map with exact snow totals because it’s hard to pinpoint what time Saturday the rain will change over to snow. The earlier it changes over the more snow we will get.

Be sure to check back for updates this week as adjustments are made to the forecast.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.