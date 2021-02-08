Winter Weather Advisory in North AR and NW AR Monday, February 8.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With multiple reports of freezing drizzle and icing occurring on roads and multiple reports of accidents in Van Buren, Stone, and Izard counties, those counties have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle and/or light freezing rain.

Freezing drizzle and/or light freezing rain is possible today in north Arkansas and in Northwest Arkansas.



A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for that in Fulton, Baxter, Marion, Searcy, Newton, and Boone counties until Noon. If temperatures stay below freezing past Noon, the Winter Weather Advisory could be extended through the afternoon hours.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM, Monday for Carroll, Madison, Washington, and Benton counties for that freezing drizzle/light rain.



When temperatures are below freezing and the drizzle or light rain occurs, a thin glaze of ice will be possible on roads and especially on bridges and overpasses. Since, the precipitation will be light, no significant power outages are anticipated because precipitation amounts will be only a few hundredths at most.

Very light and patchy freezing drizzle will also be possible in other places in North AR and parts of Central AR Monday morning until 10 AM. This includes, Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Lonoke, Yell, Pulaski, Perry, Pope, Prairie, Saline, Sharp, Stone, and Van Buren counties.