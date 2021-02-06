Winter weather advisory cancelled for north Arkansas. Overview of the snowfall event.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- A winter weather advisory was issued for Johnson, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren, and Newton counties until 9 PM, Saturday, but has been cancelled as winter weather concluded early Saturday evening.

The advisory was issued to highlight only the higher elevations of these counties where snow accumulation could occur. Amounts of up to 1″ was possible with a few isolated reports of 1″+.

An exception to this advisory will be for a small area of western Arkansas where areas like Rich Mountain in Polk county has reported snow.

As of 6 PM, nearly a dozen snow reports have been sent to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

All snow activity will come to an before 9 PM.

Notable snow reports so far can be viewed below. Notice a pattern? Localized area and high elevation were key with this event.

The majority of the reports have been less than one inch but these few exceed that but were forecast.