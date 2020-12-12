Winter Weather Likely Sunday, Dec. 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 AM, Saturday Update– A stout upper-level low pressure system is forecast to swing over Arkansas on Sunday bringing not only rain to the state but winter weather as well.

Data continues coming in as of Saturday morning, increasing our confidence in accumulation amounts. Based on the latest guidance, some moderate accumulation looks likely for areas of NW Arkansas which has helped warrant a winter weather advisory to be issued for four counties. It will be in effect on Sunday.

Timing-wise, precipitation should begin as all rain as it begins to move into the state during the late morning hours. It should transition to a mix and then all snow as the temperature profile cools throughout the afternoon and evening hours. All precip should push east of the state just after midnight.

At this time, minor road impacts are expected only for portions of NW Arkansas where higher accumulations can occur. Most of the snow will likely fall with temperatures above freezing. This is why accumulations are not expected to be high or for the snow to stick around for long.

Please check back for any updates to this forecast. Some adjustments are likely as new data comes in later today and on Sunday. One concern we are monitoring is the development of the surface low and the amount of snow-making moisture aloft. If these two elements don’t generate as expected, this could cause for much lower snow total count.