Winter Weather Potential Tuesday, December 15, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After multiple inches of snow fell Sunday, December 13, 2020 in northwest and parts of north central/west central Arkansas, we’re looking at a second potential winter weather event in the Natural State this week.

An area of low pressure will be approaching from the west throughout the day Tuesday. Cloud cover will build in throughout the day with a few isolated rain showers before rain starts to transition to frozen precipitation. There will be some limiting factors, though, for how much snow actually accumulates and where.

This next system will be rather quick moving, unlike Sunday’s system. There will also be limited moisture with it over the Natural State. Temperatures will be hovering near freezing Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The initial low tracking from west to east will also transfer some of its energy to a low that is likely to develop to our south. As this occurs, it is possible that majority of the snowfall occurs in our neighboring state of Oklahoma and only a little in northwest Arkansas.

Nonetheless, the Arkansas Storm Team is calling for some wintry precipitation in the state Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

Forecast generated by the Arkansas Storm Team on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. CST.

Similar to Sunday’s evening, the highest snowfall accumulations are expected in northwest Arkansas, north of I-40 around the Boston Mountains. 1-2 inches of snow, at most, may fall in this area. Farther east through north central Arkansas, south through Clinton and Fort Smith, down to the Ozarks may see anything from a trace of snow to one inch. Meanwhile, east and the remainder of central Arkansas will likely only see a rain/snow mix with no accumulation anticipated. Farther south, a cold rain can be expected.

The timeline for this event will be from about 3 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

This forecast is subject to change. Please check back for more updates leading up to the event.