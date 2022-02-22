LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- TUESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: It’s been an active week concerning the weather.

Severe storms rolled through part of Arkansas Tuesday morning. Wind had the biggest impact with a strong line of storms moving ahead of a cold front.

There were multiple reports of wind damage and power lines down including: Russellville, Clinton, Hector, Sedgewick, Batesville, Pocahontas, Maynard, Biggers, Paragould and Marmaduke.









Wind damage from storms early Tuesday morning near 3am in Hector, Arkansas.

WINTER WEATHER NEXT: Wednesday through Thursday night

After storms move out, cold air moves in. We go from temperatures in the 70s Tuesday to the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

Ice is likely over north Arkansas Wednesday through Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of north Arkansas with a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Ouachitas and US64 corridor. Temperatures in the northern third of the state, especially in the higher elevations of the Boston Mountains, will be cold enough to produce sleet and freezing rain.

Freezing rain and sleet are more likely for north Arkansas over higher terrain Wednesday and Thursday. Little Rock and all spots farther south should only see rain. This will not be the same event as what we dealt with on February 3 this year.

