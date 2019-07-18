Wednesday Morning Forecast Update

Little Rock, AR - The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry dumped 14.58" of rain near Murfreesboro, Arkansas over the weekend through early this week. Much of rainfall fell Tuesday morning with slow moving storms with significant flooding. If confirmed this would be the most rainfall from any single tropical system in the State of Arkansas according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. The old record was 13.91 inches in Portland in Southeast Arkansas. This was from the remnants of Tropical Storm Allison in 1989. Rainfall records for tropical systems go back to 1950.