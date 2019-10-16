Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Much colder air following a strong cold front swept through the State Friday morning. Skies clear out overnight with temperatures plunging into the 30s across much of the State. A Frost Advisory has been expanded South toward Central Arkansas where lows will drop into the mid 30s. A freeze warning is in effect Northwest and North where temperatures will get close to freezing.

Make sure to take in sensitive plants from outside and that pets are not left out in the cold.