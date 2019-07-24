Wednesday Morning Weather Update

A rare Mid-Summer cold front brings in unusually mild and dry air for this week. Clear skies and low humidity will allow for comfortably cool mornings with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s. A few spots may even reach the upper 50s. Low temperatures will be close to record low territory around the Little Rock area through Thursday morning.

High temperatures through the middle of the week will be below average, mainly in the mid to upper 80s. The low humidity will keep heat index values down over the next few days, but will start to creep again toward the end of the week as hotter temperatures and higher humidity begin to return.