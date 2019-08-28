Wednesday Morning Weather Update

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Northwest, Western and North Central Arkansas until 6 AM. The main risks with storms overnight are strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Little Rock, Ark. -- A round of strong to potentially severe storms moves into Arkansas tonight. Storms are moving into Northwest Arkansas tonight with strong winds and frequent lightning. Storms are expected to reach Central Arkansas mainly after 2 AM. The most likely timing for storms around the Little Rock metro area is between 2 AM and 4 AM. Storms weaken and move into Southern Arkansas mainly during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.